Land allottees asked to clear annual lease

[ Pisi Zauing ]

MIAO, 24 Jan: Miao (Changlang) ADC Sunny K Singh has issued an order asking government and private land allottees having pending liabilities to clear their outstanding annual lease.

“Many of the land allottees in Miao township are not paying their annual lease rate/interest rate as per the prescribed rate,” the order read.

“Pending liability on the part of the allottee results in considerable loss of government revenue as well as foregone opportunities in terms of local development which would have taken place had the revenue been deposited in the account of exchequer. In addition, it also demotivates others who are paying revenues as per prescribed timeline,” it read.

The ADC has directed the EAC (land management) to serve notices to all the government and private land allottees having pending liabilities to clear the outstanding revenue dues within a month, failing which, he said, “action will be initiated as per prevailing relevant rules/Act.”