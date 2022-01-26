NCC cadets from Parul University to represent Gujarat in RD parade

VADODRA, 25 Jan: Two of Parul University’s NCC cadets namely, Siddhrajsinh Zala and Aman Kapoor are selected to represent the state of Gujarat at the prestigious Republic Day parade.

This is the second consecutive year that the students of Parul University have had the opportunity to take part in this national parade. The duo of 3rd year students from Parul University’s Faculty of Engineering and Technology have displayed their hard work and commitment throughout the year that has been fuelled by their passion for serving the nation. Cadet Siddhrajsinh Zala and cadet Aman Kapoor will be heading to the Garrison Parade Ground in New Delhi to march in celebration of India’s Republic Day. Being the active members under the Air wing NCC, the students will participate in the Prime Minister’s Parade together with other NCC cadets from across India.