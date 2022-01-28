Refurbished dairy plant inaugurated

KARSINGSA, 27 Jan: Animal Husbandry, Veterinary & Dairy Development Minister Tage Taki inaugurated the newly refurbished plant of Arun Dairy here in the capital region on Thursday.

Taki said that a few more dairy development projects are in the pipeline, “which will be coming up in future to augment dairying scenario in the state.”

The plant, which was recently refurbished by the department concerned, processes 750 litres of pasteurized and packaged fluid milk per day. The packaged fluid milk is sold across the ICR at a reasonable rate, said a release issued by the minister’s office.

The dairy plant, with a processing capacity of 5,000 litres per hour, has been fitted with robust, modern dairy machinery, the release said.

MLA Tana Hali Tara and Veterinary Director Dr ND Minto accompanied the minister.