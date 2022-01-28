MLAs inaugurate dialysis units

AALO/YINGKIONG/ZIRO, 27 Jan: Aalo East MLA Kento Jini, accompanied by the deputy commissioner, panchayat members and HoDs, inaugurated three dialysis units at the general hospital here in West Siang district on Wednesday.

The MLA urged the DMO and his team to “make the best use of the dialysis units and ensure punctuality in office time for the greater interest of the patients.”

DMO Dr Dubom Bagra informed that “15-20 people can be covered by the three units and technicians have also arrived and the unit will be made functional in a day.”

DFWO Dr Tomar Kamki also spoke.

In Upper Siang district, Health Minister Alo Libang inaugurated a two-bedded dialysis unit under the PMNDP (NHM) at the district hospital in Yingkiong, in the presence of DC Shashvat Saurabh, DMO Dr Moli Riba, ZPC Lumgeng Litin, and others.

The minister also inspected the ongoing works in the hospital.

In Lower Subansiri district, Agriculture Minister Tage Taki inaugurated a dialysis centre at Gyati Takka General Hospital in Ziro on Wednesday.

“Most families often have to undertake long distance frequent trips to access dialysis services, incurring heavy travel costs and loss of wages for the patients and the family members accompanying the patient. This dialysis centre is a landmark in the end stage renal disease care and will relive the poor patients of the financial burden,” the minister said.

He called for “maximum registration under the health insurance services provided by the Centre as well as the state government,” and urged the ZPMs who attended the function to disseminate information about the governments’ healthcare schemes among the people at the grassroots people.

Deputy Commissioner Somcha Lowang also spoke.

Among others, DMO Dr Tage Kanno, HoDs and doctors attended the function. (DIPROs)