Give fund priority to ongoing projects: AACWA

ITANAGAR, 27 Jan: The All Arunachal Contractor’s Welfare Association (AACWA) has urged the state government to “give fund priority to ongoing schemes and projects” for proper development of the state.

“It is seen that the state government selected and approved many schemes without financial sanction of requirements to complete the approved projects. As such, executing departments are facing problems to clear the bills of contractors,” the AACWA said in a press release.

The association said that contractors are also facing similar problems as they invest financial expenditure as per requirements to complete the projects because “the executing department invites tender process to whole sanctioned amounts.”

“It is due to sanctioning of funds on percentage basis of total project cost that many schemes are halted,” it said.

The AACWA claimed that many contractors who have executed developmental projects are facing “huge financial constraints in the state, even after obtaining the projects through proper process, as funds are not released.”

“It is also known that one of the state projects, the green airfield contractors and suppliers who had supplied hospital equipment during Covid-19 pandemic are yet to get their payment,” the association claimed.

At the same time, it urged the state government to immediately start the construction work on Package B of the Papu Nallah-Nirjuli highway.