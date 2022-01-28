Senior journalist’s mother passes away

ITANAGAR, 27 Jan: The Arunachal Pradesh Union of Working Journalists, the Arunachal Electronic & Digital Media Association and the Arunachal Press Club (APC) have expressed deep sorrow over the demise of Echu Gapak, mother of senior journalist Appu Gapak, who is also the treasurer of the APC.

In a condolence message, the media bodies prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul.

“We are with you in this hour of grief and sorrow. We pray to the almighty god to comfort you during this sad time,” the media bodies said in a condolence message to the bereaved family.

Fifty-six-year-old Echu Gapak passed away at TRIHMS in Naharlagun on 26 January after a prolonged illness. She leaves behind her husband, three sons and a daughter.

The Nyishi Elite Society (NES) has also offered sincere condolence to the bereaved family.

“A soft-spoken, kind-hearted and friends of all, late Echu was very active in social activities since her schooling days. She played prominent role in the Nyishi unification movement in various part of Nyishi inhabited districts with other women group of Upper Subansiri in particular and Nyishi area as a whole. Her contribution towards the community in various aspects will always be remembered,” the NES stated in a condolence message, and described her demise as a great loss to the Nyishi community and the state as a whole.

Born to late Tiid Ligu and Yalar Rikar Ligu on 21 November, 1965 in Ligu village in erstwhile Upper Subansiri district, Echu did her schooling from the primary school in Ligu and the government higher secondary school in Daporijo.

She was an active member of the PPA’s Upper Subansiri district women’s wing from 1978 to 1982, and had served as a vigilance committee member of the Arunachal Congress from 1996 to 1998. She had also served as the ASM of Daporijo anchal segment from 1987 to 1992, and as ZPM from Chikom zilla segment from 2008 to 2013, the NES said.