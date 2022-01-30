Felix inaugurates fire station in Koloriang

KOLORIANG, 29 Jan: Home Minister Bamang Felix on Saturday inaugurated a fire & emergency services station here in Kurung Kumey district, in the presence of local MLA Lokam Tassar, DC Bengia Nighee, DGP RP Upadhyaya, SP (Fire) Sanjay Bhatia, HoDs, panchayat members, and others.

Dedicating the fire station to the people of Koloriang, Felix underscored the importance of creating awareness among the people about fire safety and fire emergencies.

“Fire services cannot avert fire incidents; it can only prevent fire from spreading further. Fire incidents can be stopped if only people are cautious and are aware of fire safety measures,” he said.

The minister appealed to the people to refrain from “constructing houses haphazardly, which creates hurdles for fire tenders from reaching incident spot at the time of emergencies.”

Pointing out that most fire incidents are reportedly caused by electric short-circuit, Felix advised the people to “get electrical wiring of the houses done by professionals.”

Meanwhile, emphasizing that “land is the prerequisite for any infrastructural development,” Felix sought cooperation from the people in this regard.

Tassar in his speech expressed gratitude to the state government and the police department “for making the dream of having a fire station in Koloriang a reality,” and said that a fire station plays an important role in town safety.

The DGP and Kurung Kumey SP Minjom Ete also spoke.