Universities to design tripartite MoU to develop gender and fitness index for youths

RONO HILLS, 29 Jan: Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) here, along with Sriperumbudur (TN)-based Rajiv Gandhi National Institute of Youth Development (RGNIYD) and Chabua (Assam)-based Sri Sri Aniruddhadeva Sports University have ‘verbally consented’ to design a tripartite MoU to develop gender and fitness index for youths, a release from RGU informed on Saturday.

This was one of the major outcomes of a two-day youth e-conclave on ‘Enhancing employability through symbiotic engagement and capacity building’, organized by RGU’s social work department and the Centre for Youth Development & Leadership Studies, in collaboration with RGNIYD, from 28-29 January.

The e-conclave was organized with the aim of building the capacity of the youths with specialized knowledge and skills for enhancing employability; providing a platform to the youths to understand entrepreneurial skills for self-reliance; imparting knowledge about ‘make in India’ and other traditional livelihood skills; sensitizing the youths to symbiotic engagement with different stakeholders for better employability; and educating the youths about leadership, managerial and workplace skills, along with career guidance.

Eighty-one undergraduate to PhD level student registered themselves for the programme.

In the inaugural session, RGU Vice Chancellor Prof Saket Kushwaha encouraged

the youths to keep their motivation and personal goals high.

Addressing the valedictory function, Sri Sri Aniruddhadeva Sports University vice chancellor Prof JP Verma urged the participants to understand the “three Ds and two Hs protocol.”

“Discipline, devotion and dedication, as well as hard work and honesty are keys to success in life,” Prof Verma said.

Six technical sessions on different topics were conducted during the e-conclave. The topics included ‘Exploring the alternative paradigms’, ‘Nurturing the symbiotic attitude’, ‘Prospects and aspirations of youth’, ‘Connecting the dots: Communication for a greater employability’, ‘Building the right employability skills’, and ‘National youth policy: Priorities and opportunities’.

Visva Bharati Professor Prasanta Kumar Ghosh and Gorakhpur-based SSB Recruit Training Centre’s DIG Rajneesh Lamba, along with Dr Sunil Khoijam (mass communication) and Dr Arindam Garg (management) of RGU were the resource persons of the two-day online programme.

RGU Pro-VC Prof Amitava Mitra and Registrar Dr NT Rikam, RGNIYD Director Prof Sibnath Deb, RGNIYD’s Centre for Training, Orientation & Capacity Building Head Prof Vasanthi Rajendran, RGU’s Centre for Youth Development & Leadership Studies Chairperson Dr Kaushalendra Pratap Singh and RGU’s Social Work Department Head Dr Ravi Ranjan Kumar also participated in the conclave.