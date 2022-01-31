Govt extends Covid restrictions statewide

Primary schools to remain closed till 14 Feb

ITANAGAR, 30 Jan: The state government has extended Covid-19 restrictions throughout the state till 14 February.

This comes in view of signs of a surge in cases of Covid-19, as well as increased detection of the Omicron variant in different parts of the country and Arunachal Pradesh.

On Sunday, the state reported 129 Covid cases, taking the toll of active cases to 2,948. There have been four deaths in the past week across the state. The death toll stands at 286.

All physical classes till Class 5 shall remain suspended till 14 February. Physical classes and boarding in hostels will only be allowed for students of Class 6 and above with 50 percent of class strength, following all Covid protocols and ensuring that all 15-year-old and above students attending classes have received Covid-19 vaccination.

Universities, colleges and higher technical institutes shall regulate the timing of their classes with 50 percent capacity in well-ventilated rooms.

The State Health Task Force has recommended entry via all the interstate check gates only for those who have completed their vaccination.

As ordered earlier, bars, restaurants, gyms, swimming pools, cinema halls, auditoriums, etc, will be regulated for operating at 50 percent capacity, while mass gatherings like weekly markets and haats will not be allowed.

Mass/religious gatherings and events in indoor/closed spaces will be allowed with 50 percent capacity for only vaccinated persons.

Public gatherings for outdoor events shall be restricted to 50 percent of the venue capacity for vaccinated persons only (single dose/double dose), along with strict observance of Covid-appropriate behaviour, with prior permission from the district administration.

Public transport shall operate at 50 percent capacity, strictly observing Covid-appropriate behaviour.

In an order issued on 30 January, Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar directed all the deputy commissioners to strictly enforce the measures and follow instructions as laid out by the chief secretary’s office.

The public health measures shall be effective from 5 am of 1 February (Tuesday), up to 5 am of 14 February (Monday), and would be subject to review thereafter.

Any person violating these measures will be liable to be proceeded against as per the provisions of Section 51 to 60 of the DM Act, besides legal action under Section 188 of the IPC and other legal provisions, as applicable.