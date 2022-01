ITANAGAR, 30 Jan: The Itanagar Capital Region (ICR) administration has declared Hotel Todo in Itanagar and the central (district) jail in Jully as micro-containment zones after 52 cases of Covid-19 were detected in the two places on 29 January.

Of the 52 cases, 42 were detected in the Jully jail and the rest were detected in Hotel Todo.

The inmates of both the buildings have been put under quarantine for seven days, and strict Covid-related SOPs have been put in place by the administration.