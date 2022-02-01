Training prog on PR system underway

KHONSA, 31 Jan: Over 100 participants are undergoing training on ‘PR system and RD programme’, being conducted here in Tirap district by the SIRD&PR from 27 January to 9 February.

Earlier, in his inaugural address, DC Taro Mize spoke about reservation policy for women, and encouraged women leaders to participate in the training programme to become efficient leaders.

ZPC Chathong Lowang and DPDO Hakrisha Kri also spoke.

Heads of various departments attended the session on ‘Concepts of GPDP-MVMDP: A convergent approach for socioeconomic development and social justice’.

The GPDP-MVMDP is a process of planning to converge the resources of the line departments to ensure socioeconomic development and social justice.

The DMO in his address urged the panchayats to take full benefit of the health & wellness centres and the services of the ASHAs “to ensure healthy living, particularly women and children in the villages.”

Seventy-one gram panchayat leaders attended the inaugural session. (DIPRO)