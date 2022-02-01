Gov extends Reh greetings

ITANAGAR, 31 Jan: Governor BD Mishra has extended greetings to the people of the state on the occasion of Reh festival of the Idu Mishmi tribe, and expressed hope that the festivity would usher in happiness, peace, bumper harvest and prosperity for all.

“On this auspicious occasion, I join my Idu Mishmi brethren in offering prayers to the almighty to bless each one of us with the choicest kindness,” he said in his message.

The governor also appealed to the people to strictly observe Covid-appropriate behaviour. (Raj Bhavan)