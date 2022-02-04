IMWA says will not tolerate donation drives

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 3 Feb: Itanagar Market Welfare Association (IMWA) president Dado Tajuk said that the association will not tolerate “any type of donation drive in the ICR markets, with strict prohibiting on extortion and drug smuggling.”

Addressing reporters at the press club here on Thursday in the company of IMWA general secretary Nanu Taw Tara and its executive members, Tajuk informed that a helpdesk will be established to respond to calls related to extortion and donation drives, and that legal action would be taken against those seeking donations.

Tara on his part urged the traders to ensure that they have proper documents to carry out their businesses. He added that the IMWA will coordinate with the Itanagar Municipal Corporation and the district administration in dealing with garbage management.

“A clear-cut map shall be executed in accordance with bylaws of the IMWA, and the pending issues shall be sorted out,” informed the GS.