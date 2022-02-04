DC apprised of MDM implementation

ITANAGAR, 3 Feb: Itanagar Capital Region (ICR) Deputy Commissioner Talo Potom was apprised of the implementation of the midday meal (MDM) scheme in the schools of the ICR during a virtual meeting on Thursday.

The meeting, chaired by the DC, was attended by DDSE ST Zara, BEOs, CRCCs, MDM in-charges, principals, headmasters and teachers of government and government-aided schools of the ICR.

The school authorities informed that MDM is being implemented in their respective schools. However, they highlighted a few issues, including unavailability of water supply.

PHED EE Tadar Mangku, who also attended the virtual meeting, assured to look into the matter, and advised the schools to “complain regarding water issue to the nearest PHE enquiry office for prompt action whenever required.”

Other issues like lack of boundary walls, drainage, encroachment, etc, were also discussed.

The DC asked the DDSE to “submit the issues faced by the school authorities in proper implementation of MDM, so that the same can be apprised to the higher authorities.” (DIPRO)