West Siang’s ZPDP finalized

AALO, 4 Feb: The Zilla Parishad Development Plan (ZPDP) 2022-23 for West Siang district was finalized during a meeting chaired by ZPC Babom Romin here on Friday.

Besides stressing on conducting skill development training for unemployed youths of the district, the ZPC suggested that all the defunct schools be “made functional or closed down to engage teachers posted in those defunct schools.”

He highlighted “the use of ECCE fund parked in the DPDO office,” and urged the education director to issue guidelines to utilize it. He also urged the government to ensure “practical devolution of power to the PRI.”

ZPMs Tumpe Ete, Gumsen Lollen, Kumari Mari Kato, Genya Ori and Momar Lollen also spoke. (DIPRO)