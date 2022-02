ITANAGAR, 4 Feb: The Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) has deeply mourned the demise of former APYC vice president Liki Ete, who passed away at TRIHMS in Naharlagun on 3 February.

Ete was the APYC vice president from 1998 to 2001.

Describing him as a disciplined, hardworking and committed leader, the APCC expressed condolences to the bereaved family and prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul.