Workshop on citrus cultivation held

PADU, 4 Feb: Fifty-four farmers from Padu and Adi-Pasi villages benefitted from a workshop on ‘Citrus cultivation with inter-cropping of ginger in hill region’, organized here in Upper Siang district on Friday.

The programme was part of the project titled ‘Arik Abik Lunom mobile-based agro advisory services in Arunachal Pradesh’, being implemented by Pasighat (East Siang)-based College of Horticulture & Forestry (CHF), in collaboration with Digital India Corporation. The project is being implemented in East Siang, West Siang, Upper Siang, Lower Siang, Siang, Leparada, Lower Dibang Valley, Namsai and Shi-Yomi districts.

The broad objective of the project is to provide right information at the right time and empower the farmers in taking informed decisions to enhance their livelihood through mobile-based agro advisory services in the local dialects.

The programme here was inaugurated by Mariyang ADC Monjuly Komut, in the presence of CHF Dean Prof BN Hazarika, Mopom ZPM Nano Moyong, m4agri-Arunachal Project PI Dr Saroj Kumar Pattanaaik, and others.

The farmers were apprised of the practices of citrus and ginger cultivation.