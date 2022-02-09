Kaso requests B’dewa DFO to allow agency, contractor to work within RoW

ITANAGAR, 8 Feb: Local MLA Techi Kaso requested the Banderdewa divisional forest officer (DFO) to allow the executing agency and the contractor to work within 30 metres of the right of way (RoW) without further interventions, for the greater benefit of the public.

Attending a meeting convened by ICR Deputy Commissioner Talo Potom with all the stakeholders with regard to the four-laning work of NH 415 (Packages B and C) on Tuesday, the MLA informed that the present road has existed for the past many decades, “even before the enactment of the Forest (Conservation) Act, 1980.”

He said that the plantations within the RoW of NH 415 are under the highway department.

Potom referred to the union environment ministry’s letter stating that “if the ownership of land vests with MoRT&H/NHAI/state road constructing agency, it is not a ‘forest’ as per government records and the same land is under ‘non-forest use’ before 25 October, 1980, then provision of Forest (Conservation) Act, 1980 would not apply,” and said that a file had been submitted to the chief secretary, and that “the PCCF office had consented accordingly.”

The DC further informed that the Banderdewa DFO, during the discussion held on 22 December, 2020 under the chairmanship of the chief secretary and in the presence of the PCCF had agreed to allow the construction within the RoW of Package C.

The DC also informed that the DFO had submitted the notification of the Drupong reserve forest along with the map of the reserve forest, which indicated the existence of the highway during the period of publication of the gazette notification dated 16 August, 1978.

“Hence, the Forest Corporation Act (FCA) 1980 shall not be applicable in Package C within RoW and no forest officials and officers shall claim any asset within the RoW of NH 415 under FCA 1980 in Package C.”

“Further, the felling of trees by the constructing agencies and the PWD highway department in the presence of officials of the district administration on 7 February, 2020 and other officials on duty should not be held liable for any act of theirs under FCA 1980 as stated and justified above,” he said.

Kaso and IMC Mayor Tame Phassang expressed displeasure over the slow progress of work due to lack of coordination among the forest department and the executing agencies.

Phassang said that “one of the major challenges of Arunachal Pradesh is limited working seasons,” and requested the work agencies for Packages B and C to “utilize the working season efficiently and expedite the work to complete within the timeframe.”

He also stressed that “no compromise on quality of the work should be done by constructing agencies, inclusive of outsourced constructing agency.”

“A proper check on accountability of the work done by the contractors of both the packages will be done,” he said.

A joint inspection of Packages B and C of NH 415 is scheduled to be held on 10 February from the Papu Nallah-Jollang trijunction to Banderdewa. (DIPRO)