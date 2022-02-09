Bodies of army personnel hit by avalanche recovered; condolences pour in; CM announces ex gratia

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 8 Feb: The bodies of the seven army personnel who had been hit by an avalanche on Sunday were found at an altitude of 14,500 feet in Tawang district on Tuesday.

The 19 JAK Rifles personnel had gone missing after they were struck by an avalanche while on routine foot patrolling at Kholong Point, 4 kilometres from Subhash Hut, in the Jang administrative area near the line of actual control in Tawang district, on Sunday.

Defence PRO Lt Col Harsha Vardhan Pande informed that the bodies have been recovered from the avalanche site by the search team.

“They have been transferred to the nearest army medical facility for formalities,” he said, adding that, with the tragic death of the seven jawans, the search operation has been concluded.

However, the army did not reveal the identities of the personnel.

Governor BD Mishra and Chief Minister Pema Khandu expressed shock over the loss of the soldiers.

The governor, who closely monitored the search and rescue operation with top Army commanders since Sunday when the soldiers went missing, expressing deep sorrow over the incident said that the loss is a big shock to the bereaved families, the army and to the people of India.

Mishra said that the enterprise of these bravehearts to secure the territorial integrity of the motherland, in spite of the vagaries of weather and difficult terrain, will always inspire the people of the state and the nation.

“My thoughts and prayers go out to the families of the deceased soldiers in this hour of grief, and I pray for the secure future of their kith and kin,” the governor said.

He conveyed condolences to the bereaved families on behalf of the people of the state and prayed for eternal peace for the departed souls.

Khandu also mourned the death of the soldiers in the line of duty.

“Deeply saddened by the loss of lives of 7 brave Indian Army jawans, who were trapped in an avalanche in Arunachal Pradesh. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families on their tragic loss. May God give them enough strength to bear the irreparable loss. #OmShanti,” the chief minister tweeted.

The CM announced ex gratia of Rs 4 lakhs each from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund for the next of kin of the soldiers.

Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju and Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein have also mourned the death of the soldiers.

Rijiju said: “I am deeply saddened by the loss of lives of seven brave Indian Army jawans who were trapped in an avalanche in Kameng sector, Arunachal Pradesh. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. May god give them strength to bear this tragic loss.”