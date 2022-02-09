Nat’l Tourism Day celebrated

AALO, 8 Feb: The West Siang district tourism department, in collaboration with Country Club Kabu celebrated the National Tourism Day on the bank of the Yomgo river here on Tuesday.

The celebration was inaugurated by DC Penga Tato at Liro, on the right bank of the river.

Speaking on the occasion, the DC urged the owner of the resort on the riverbank to “use the spot solely

for the purpose it was granted permission.”

“The place should be kept neat and clean, free from any kind of littering, and awareness on the importance of tourism in this district should be generated among young generations as source of employment generation in the days to come,” he said.

District Tourism Officer TK Kopak said that efforts are being made to “celebrate and pursue a sustainable ecotourism that will attract domestic and foreign tourism in the time to come.”

Deba Loya and Kajom Jini, who are managing the picnic spot-cum-resort, said that their aim is to “convert beautiful land, jungles and riversides as places of tourist attraction.”

The celebration featured bamboo boat rafting competition and preparation of local cuisine competition among the villagers. (DIPRO)