YAGRUNG, 8 Feb: More than 800 villagers from Runne, Taki-Lalung, Sibut, Tekang and Yagrung benefitted from the services provided by various government departments during a Sarkar Aapke Dwar (SAD) camp organized here in East Siang district on Tuesday.

MLA Kaling Moyong, who inaugurated the camp, urged the lead bank manager to support the PRI members in creating awareness on social security schemes, agriculture loan schemes and financial literacy. (DIPRO)