Follow rules on issuance of NOCs for registration of pvt schools, says Kaso

ITANAGAR, 8 Feb: Local MLA Techi Kaso on Tuesday urged all the stakeholders to strictly follow the rules on issuance of NOCs for registration and renewal of licences of private educational institutes.

The MLA was addressing a coordination meeting convened by ICR DC Talo Potom regarding issuance of NOCs for registration and renewal of school licences to private educational institutes of the capital region.

Emphasizing on coordination between all the stakeholders to remove communication gap, the MLA asked the DDSE (in-charge) to appoint a dedicated officer to look into the matter of registration of schools.

“If any lacuna is witnessed, proper notice is to be served for amendments within given timeline, so that students don’t have to compromise with their education,” the MLA added.

DDSE (in-charge) Likha Kaya informed that, as per the Education Act, once registration is done, it is to be renewed yearly. He also highlighted various guidelines as per the Education Act.

DDMO Moromi Dodum Sonam informed that “for NOC, school disaster management plan (SDMP) has to be updated and submitted, for which templates have already been issued to those who have applied for the same.”

She said that, out of nine applications received, two have already been issued NOCs. “The rest will be issued as soon as the updated SDMP along with NOCs from department concerned is submitted,” she assured.

Arunachal Private School Association (APSA) president Yowa Bullet highlighted the issue of mushrooming of schools in the capital region “which needs to be checked.” He said that the system of running coaching institutes also need to be streamlined.

“Running schools on the pretext of affiliation with some other schools should not be encouraged,” Bullet said.

Advisor to the Arunachal Pradesh Private Schools and Child Welfare Association (APPSCWD) Tarh Hari said that mushrooming of schools is also contributing to bad performance among the students.

Principal of Kids Kingdom Middle School Tony Patey highlighted a few issues that were noticed during verification of schools by a team, and requested for “re-evaluation of schools.”

Representatives of coaching centres also highlighted their grievances with regard to NOC.

APO Biri Tapa informed that, during the survey carried out by the education department, many coaching institutes and private institutes were found to be running without basic facilities, “for which show cause notices were also served to them.” He further said that there are no separate guidelines for coaching institutes.

Among others, EAC (Education) Dana Unna and officers from the DDSE’s office attended the meeting. (DIPRO)