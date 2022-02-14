Jackets distributed to monks

TAWANG, 13 Feb: Tawang DC Kesang Ngurup Damo, along with the abbot of the Tawang monastery, Gyabong Tulku Rinpoche on Sunday distributed jackets among the monks of the monastery.

The DC, along with ZPC Leki Gombu had on Saturday distributed jackets to the monks of the Sera Je Jamyang Choekorling monastery.

Damo informed that the jackets were sponsored by Gurgaon-based NGO Hans Foundation, in association with the Seemanta Chetna Maanch Purvottar. The distribution programmes were organized by the district unit of the Arunodaya Welfare Association.

The DC further informed that, at his request, the NGO has assured to provide three ambulances for Tawang district. (DIPRO)