APSACS’ multimedia campaign concludes

ITANAGAR, 13 Feb: The Arunachal Pradesh State AIDS Control Society (APSACS) organized the grand finale of its multimedia campaign with a rock music competition at the DK Convention Centre here on Saturday.

The winners of the event were the band Dormant, followed by Triumph on Melancholy, and Soul Side.

“The APSACS has been organizing such events every year to reach out to the youths through music since 2010,” informed APSACS deputy director (IEC) Dr Tashor Pali. However, he said, due to fund constraints, followed by the Covid-19 pandemic, the event could not be held regularly.

“This is the only event that takes place only in the Northeast throughout the country since most of the northeastern people love rock music, and the drug issue can be another factor,” Dr Pali said.

Tana Doni, the lead vocalist of the band Sacred Secrecy, who was one of the judges of the event, said, “The event was great. After a very long time, we saw bands performing live with instruments. Usually, only one band plays and it is followed by DJs. It was a good event with multiple bands, and hearing them play was a treat for the eyes and ears.”

When asked about the low turnout of people, Doni said, “Even though it was less, those who came were genuine audiences. I met some old friends, old faces.”

The event also paid tribute to late Olik Boko, lead vocalist of the band Alien Gods, who died in October last year.

Doni, who was also with the band, recalled, “It was a very nostalgic event, especially for me. I hope he (Boko) looked down on us that night with a smile on his face as rock music is not in a great slumber and will rise again.”

One of the audience, Mudang Bida, said, “The event was witnessed by a lesser crowd, but those who came were genuine audiences and they all enjoyed very much.”