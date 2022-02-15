Training prog on mushroom production technology concludes

PASIGHAT, 14 Feb: A weeklong training programme on ‘mushroom production technology’ concluded at the College of Horticulture & Forestry (CHF) here in East Siang district on Monday.

Thirteen trainees, including seven from Assam, were trained in cultivation, seed (spawn) production and value addition of mushroom during the programme, said course director Dr RC Shakywar.

He spoke about the spawn production unit at the CHF and the initiatives taken by the college to promote mushroom cultivation in the region.

Later, CHF Dean Prof BN Hazarika distributed certificates and spawn packets to all the participants. He assured to provide technical assistance to the farmers, rural youths and school dropouts of the region in spawn production technology and processing of oyster mushroom.

Earlier, Prof Gireesh Chand presented a hands-on demonstration on mushroom cultivation.