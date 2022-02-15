24 players to represent state in 12th Kudo nat’l tournament

ITANAGAR, 14 Feb: A 27-strong contingent of athletes will be representing Arunachal Pradesh in the 12th Kudo National Tournament and the 2nd Federation Cup in the junior and senior categories, scheduled to be held from 14 to 17 February at Bahra University in Himachal Pradesh.

The contingent includes 24 players, a manager and two coaches, the Arunachal Kudo Association (AKA) informed.

The athletes are Charu Niting, Hura Yania, Lokam Doni, Tarh Najuk, Emili Tayeng, Khyoda Mary, Charu Bading, Charu Harming, Hura Chaake, Taro Duchok, Bompi Basar, Hura Tariam Tarh, Tarh Taki, Hura Nijer, Somi Bini, Hura Gambu, Charu Aniya, Miching Rana, Milton Taga, Karge Basar, Tam Lapang, Karku Basar, Tadar Api, and Hura Mania.

Four athletes from the AKA – Tarh Taki, Charu Harming, Nagung Bagang and Lishi Tosu – have also been selected for the trial selections for the upcoming Kudo World Cup, 2022, to be held in Japan.

Their selection was done by the national federation, based on their previous performance and achievements in the 11th Kudo National Tournament, 2021.

AOA secretary-general Bamang Tago advised the team to maintain discipline and play with true sportsmanship spirit, and to observe the Covid SOPs.