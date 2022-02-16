MEDP for SHGs concludes

CHONGKHAM, 15 Feb: The NABARD-sponsored micro enterprise development programme (MEDP) on food processing and bakery products for self-help groups (SHGs) concluded here in Namsai district on Tuesday.

More than 30 members from different SHGs, formed by the Arunachal Pradesh State Rural Livelihoods Mission (ArSRLM) have undergone training in making different bakery items and the proper method of packaging and selling the items in market.

“The MEDPs are on-location skill development training programmes, which attempt to bridge the skill deficits or facilitate optimization of production activities by the SHG members,” the NABARD said in a release.

The programme was organized by Namsai Organic Spices and Agricultural Products (NOSAAP) Producer Co. Ltd, in collaboration with the ArSRLM’s block mission management unit here.

NABARD DDM Kamal Roy, Chowkham ZPM Jennia Namchoom, ArSRLM Cluster Coordinator Appu Techi, NOSAAP CEO Chau Athina Chauhaialong and the branch managers of SBI and Bank of India, among others, attended the valedictory function.