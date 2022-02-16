P/ Pare SAD camp held

TARASSO, 15 Feb: The Sarkar Apke Dwar (SAD) camp was conducted successfully here in Papum Pare district on Tuesday.

Balijan ADC Tasso Gambo inaugurated the camp, where hundreds of people turned up to take the benefit of the services on the spot.

The government departments provided ST and PRC certificates, age and fitness certificates, new Adhaar enrolment and updates, Covid-19 vaccination, health screening, lab tests, JSY counseling, awareness on POCSO, marriage registration, among several other services. (DIPRO)