Ali-Aye-Ligang celebrated with traditional fervor

[ Prafulla Kaman ]

OYAN, 15 Feb: The Mising community residing in Sille-Oyan circle of East Siang district celebrated Ali-Aye-Ligang at the Ba-bu Oiram Bori Memorial Cultural Ground here on Tuesday with traditional fervor.

The harvest festival begins on 15 February in Arunachal Pradesh, while it is observed on the first Wednesday of February as per the Assamese calendar in Assam every year.

Greeting the people on the occasion, Pasighat-East MLA Kaling Moyong stressed on the need to preserve traditional customs through promotion and protection of the mother tongue.

Stating that the state government is giving much attention towards protection and promotion of the indigenous tribal cultures, the MLA asked the Mising community to work for the development of their language through research and documentation.

East Siang Deputy Commissioner Tayi Taggu urged all to preserve their mother tongue.

Adi-Mising Baane Kebang (AMBK) secretary general Okom Yosung in his address stated that the joint committee has been working to strengthen the Adi-Mising relationship through festive celebration and cultural exchange.

Also, festival celebration committee president Boken Pao urged all to protect the wildlife.

Among others, Pasighat-West MLA Ninong Ering, retired education director Tapi Gao, PMC Chief Councilor Okiam Moyong-Borang, administrative officials, ZPMs and gaon burahs attended the celebrations.

Earlier, the MLAs and the DC paid homage to the statue of Oiram Bori, who was a pioneer of Mising art and culture during the NEFA era. They also distributed prizes to winners of the essay writing competition and handed over gifts presented by the festival celebration committee to the aged villagers.

Cultural presentations by renowned Mising artistes from Assam- Rengam Rajen Kuli and Rishma Pangging with Adi Ponung were the main attraction of the festival.