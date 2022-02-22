6 players from Arunachal to represent India at int’l Wushi c’ship

ITANAGAR, 21 Feb: Six Wushu players from Arunachal Pradesh have been selected by the Wushu Association of India to represent the country at the International Wushu Championship, 2022, to be held in Moscow, Russia, from 22 to 28 February.

The selected players are Taug Ama, Bamang Ampa, Nyeman Wangsu, Mepung Lamgu, Dani Nuri and Yorna Rosni.

“This is the first time six Wushu players from Arunachal are going to participate in the prestigious event,” said Teki.

Five out of the six players are women.

The national team was scheduled to leave for Moscow from Delhi on 21 February.