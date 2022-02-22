Governor presents State Awards

ITANAGAR, 21 Feb: Governor BD Mishra on Monday presented the State Awards to 47 recipients from different fields, including administrative and police officers, social workers, farmers, and NGOs, in an impressive function at the Gen Bipin Rawat Hall in the Raj Bhavan here.

Education Commissioner Niharika Rai, DC Sunny K Singh, SPs Jimmy Chiram, Kardak Riba, Rohit Rajbir Singh, Dr Hemant Tiwari and Mihin Gambo, and Medical Superintendent Dr Yater Ringu Darang were among the 22 state gold medal awardees.

There were 27 state silver medal recipients.

The awards were announced/conferred on them during the 2021 Independence Day and the 2022 Republic Day celebrations here.

The governor also gave away the Chief Minister’s Excellence Award in Public Administration

and the Chief Minister’s Award for Cleanest Village.

Team East Siang, headed by then DC Dr Kinny Singh, and the team under the PHE secretary, headed by PHED (WZ) Chief Engineer Tomo Basar bagged this year’s Chief Minister’s Award for Excellence in Public Administration.

Nine villages – New Tupi (Tirap), Kolung (Upper Siang), Silluk (East Siang), Tusinnite (Lower Dibang Valley), Singbir (Shi-Yomi), Thongleng (Tawang), Jirdin (West Siang), Bonia (Longding) and Mimey (Namsai) received the Chief Minister’s Award for Cleanest Village.

Besides other dignitaries, Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein and Legislative Assembly Speaker Pasang Dorjee Sona were present on the occasion.

The governor congratulated the awardees and expressed hope that they would continue to inspire their fellow citizens and contribute wholeheartedly towards the all-round development of the state. (Raj Bhavan)