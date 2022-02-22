Traffic advisory issued

TAWANG, 21 Feb: The Tawang and West Kameng district administrations have issued separate orders under Section 144 of the IPC, regulating the movement of traffic to and from Tawang, in view of the heavy snowfall in between Baisakhi and Jaswant Garh in West Kameng district.

According to the administrations, the stretch of the road between the two areas has witnessed heavy snowfall in the past couple of days, hampering smooth movement of traffic.

As per the orders, vehicular movement from the police check gate in Jang towards Sela Pass will remain closed on 21, 23, 25 and 27 February to facilitate smooth movement vehicles coming from West Kameng to Tawang on these days.

Likewise, the movement of vehicles from Tawang to West Kameng via Sela Pass will be allowed on alternate days on 22, 24, 26 and 28 February, the order said.

However, ambulances and water and power supply vehicles will be allowed to ply, subject to weather and road conditions.