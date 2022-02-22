Training prog for gram preraks held

KHONSA, 21 Feb: An intensive training programme for gram preraks (publicity agents) was held at the DC’s conference hall here in Tirap district by the information & public relations department on Monday.

Presiding over the training as chairman, DIPRO (in-charge) Ripi Doni informed that six gram preraks have been appointed in Tirap district to carry out the Arunachal Rising Campaign (ARC) successfully at the grassroots.

“The gram preraks will have to cover all awareness campaigns with the targeted CBOs, SHGs and institutions in remote places in the district by distributing pamphlets. They will also have to submit short video footages or photographs of the ARC campaign carried out in remote places for the record,” she said.

Medical Officer Dr Chanyam Panka from the health department, HDO Tolong Sumnyann from the horticulture department, ADO (HQ) Rajen Tokbi from the agriculture department, FO PK Thungdok from the fisheries department, BEO Nawang Lowang Medam from the education department, and Sankalp Bathia from the union skill development ministry gave details about the state and central schemes being implemented by their departments. (DIPRO)