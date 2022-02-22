Statehood Day celebrated across Arunachal

ITANAGAR, 21 Feb: Arunachal Pradesh celebrated its 36th Statehood Day on 20 February across the state in a befitting manner.

In Tawang, ZPC Leki Gombu unfurled the national flag at the general parade ground, and in his address said that the state government is focused on the education and health sectors, and appealed to the teachers to dedicate more time to their duties.

Terming the drug menace a major concern for all, he requested the DMO to “give more awareness on this topic, visiting schools.”

Beneficiaries of the Atmanirbhar Krishi Yojana (ANKY), the Atmanirbhar Bhagwani Yojana (ANBY) and the Atmanirbhar Nidhi (Street Vendors) benefitted from online disbursement of loan amounts directly to their accounts. Power tillers and yarns were also distributed to weavers and farmers on the occasion.

In West Siang district, ZPC Babom Romin unfurled the national flag at the GHSS ground in headquarters Aalo.

“Our state is backward in comparison to other developed states of the country, but the central and state governments are doing their best to develop this strategically located state of the country,” he said.

He appealed to all officers, panchayat members, NGOs, youths, GBs and others to work hand in hand for the growth and development of the district.

West Siang DC Penga Tato distributed cheques to five SHGs under the ANKY and the ANBY.

In Dibang Valley district, Etalin-Malinye ZPM Bindu Mili unfurled the national tricolour in Anini. She advised the youths of the district to stay away from drug abuse and focus on education. She also requested the denizens to promote tourism in the district, “as it has vast scope for providing employment opportunity to the future generations.”

She also encouraged the women to be aware of their entitlements provided by the Constitution and strive hard to fight for their rights without misusing it.

Fifteen beneficiaries under the ANKY and the ANBY were disbursed sanctioned loan amounts.

In Siang district, former minister Tahung Tatak unfurled the national flag in headquarter Boleng, and called upon the public to assist the government in developmental works and maintaining law and order in the district.

He exhorted the youths to not indulge in drug abuse and reckless driving.

Statehood Day was also celebrated in Pangin and Rumgong.

In West Kameng district, ZPC Rinchin Zomba Merapka unfurled the national flag in Bomdila. In her address, she urged the youths to shun drugs, and appealed to the parents to provide proper guidance to their children.

The ZPC lauded the health and frontline workers for their selfless service in fighting the pandemic.

The Bomdila SBI branch donated a Mahindra Scorpio to the GRL monastery, and donated Rs 4,60,000 to the state horticulture farm in Shergaon for development of cold storage, under the SBI’s corporate social responsibility scheme.

Financial beneficiaries of the ANKY and the ANBY were awarded.

In Longding, Deputy Commissioner Bani Lego unfurled the national tricolour and spoke about the history of Arunachal Pradesh. He appealed to the people of Longding to abstain from drug addiction and unite to fight against the menace.

Loans under the ANKY and the ANBY were disbursed to five beneficiaries. A tractor and three power tillers were also distributed to the beneficiaries by the agriculture department.

In Lower Subansiri district, DC Somcha Lowang unfurled the national flag in Ziro, and paid homage to the pioneers who helped in shaping Arunachal Pradesh. She also lauded the womenfolk of the district for their support to the district administration in creating awareness on the drug menace.

Loan sanction letters under the ANKY and the ANBY were disbursed to SHGs.

The day was also celebrated in Yazali.

In East Siang district, DC Tayi Taggu unfurled the tricolour, and spoke on the political, administrative and constitutional growth of Arunachal.

He also disbursed loans to the beneficiaries under the ANKY and the ANBY. The day was also celebrated in Ruksin and Mebo. (DIPROs)