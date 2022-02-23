Nat’l TB elimination prog vehicles flagged off

AALO, 22 Feb: West Siang DC Penga Tato and DMO Dr Dubom Bagra on Tuesday flagged off vehicles meant for the national TB elimination programme from the TB hospital premises here.

Speaking on the occasion, the DC asked the health department to find out the factors that contribute to the high prevalence of tuberculosis in the district despite advances in medical sciences. Tato advised the medical team to stay in touch with the district administration during the TB screening drive for necessary help and assistance.

DTO Dr Nyade Padu Bagra said that a total of 1,156 TB tests have been conducted since 2020, and that “288 people have been detected for the disease up to this month.”

The DMO said that effort should be made to cover all the remote villages, so that the disease can be eliminated by 2025. (DIPRO)