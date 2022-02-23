Ngandam lauds Apatanis’ hardworking nature

TAJANG, 22 Feb: RWD Minister Honchun Ngandam has lauded the Apatanis for their hardworking nature.

Addressing the gathering during the golden jubilee celebration of the government secondary school (GSS) in Ngilyang Grayu here in Lower Subansiri district on Tuesday, Ngandam said: “We have a lot to learn from the Apatani people for their hardworking nature, dedication and disciplined life.” He further said that the unique system of sustainable farming – the paddy-cum-fish culture – being followed by the Apatanis is not found anywhere in the world.

The minister also lauded the people of Tajang village for their efforts in developing the school that has produced many officers, including doctors, engineers, bureaucrats, state leaders and social workers.

Inauguration of the Tage Lampung cultural hall, the Millo Piliya futsal ground, the Radhe Gyute football ground and the Tage Dolo Jubilee Hall of the school, and unveiling of the statue of late Ngilyang Grayu were the main events of the day.

The Ngilyang Grayu GSS was established as a lower primary school in 1971 in an OBT building constructed on donated land. The school was upgraded to the middle level in July 1981 and further upgraded to the secondary level in August 1995.

Among others, Agriculture Minister Tage Taki, Deputy Speaker Tesam Pongte, Pasighat West MLA Ninong Ering and former minister Padi Richo attended the function.

A souvenir titled ‘Tajang’ and an audio album titled ‘Ditii latii’ were also released on the occasion. (DIPRO)