Nyokum Yullo celebrated in Talo

TALO, 27 Feb: The people of Talo village in Lower Subansiri district celebrated the golden jubilee Nyokum Yullo with much fanfare.

The celebration, which started on 12 February, culminated here on Saturday. Education Minister Taba Tedir, who is also a local MLA, attended the Nyokum celebration along with ZPC Likha Sangchhoree and ZPMs Likha Tabo and Nabam Piju.

Addressing the revellers, Tedir stressed the need for preserving the traditions and culture while catching up with modernity and development. He stressed on quality education and a drug-free society, expressing fear over the growing cases of drug abuse among the younger generation.

He appealed to the people of Talo village to “revolutionize the clean and hygiene village movement.”

Former CNC chairman Dr Joram Begi also spoke.

Celebration committee chairman JT Toko spoke on the genesis of Nyokum in Talo village. Secretary Gem Dopum also spoke.

On 25 February, Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Transport Secretary Dani Salu, MP Tapir Gao and advisors Phurpa Tsering and Laisam Simai joined the celebration. The CM advocated “preservation of tribal identity in spite of modernity.”

The celebration featured traditional sports and cultural presentations.

The village-level Nyokum celebration started in 1972 with late Tabia Neni as chairman and late Toko Dokho as secretary. The pioneers were remembered on the occasion.

Former CM Nabam Tuki also joined the people of Talo on 25 February to celebrate the golden jubilee Nyokum Yullo, along with Lower Subansiri DC S Lowang.

In a bid to promote, preserve and inspire active participation of the community, indigenous faith believers of Mwya village in Deed circle of Lower Subansiri district celebrated Nyokum Yullo with full zest and fervour. It was celebrated at the recently opened Tribal Cultural Centre Lwpng, Pulyi.

The celebration was an eye-opener for the people of Mwya as well as the adjoining villages of Deed and Pistana circles. Earlier, the villagers of both the circles used to travel several miles to common centres like Talo, Joram, Yazali, or Yachuli to witness Nyokum Yullo.

The Mwya Nyokum Yullo Celebration Committee-2022, under the guidance of Toko Relum Likha, brought the celebration to the village. In her address as the organizing chairperson, Likha said, “Nyokum without Yullo will be like a body without a soul.”

She said that Nyokum Yullo is basically an agricultural festival, and exhorted the people of Mwya and nearby villages to join the Nyokum Yullo celebration, irrespective of clan or religion, “for world peace, prosperity and progress of all human beings.”

The solemnizing ceremony of the Mwya Nyokum Yullo was attended by Yachuli RFO Likha Obi and APEDA JE Likha Tadhu.