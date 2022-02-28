W/Siang finalizes AAP under JJM

AALO, 27 Feb: West Siang district finalized its 2022-23 annual action plan (AAP) under the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) during a District Water & Sanitation Mission meeting held here on 26 February.

Altogether 43 ongoing schemes and spillovers, 27 sanctioned schemes and 18 new schemes were discussed in the meeting, which was chaired by Deputy Commissioner Penga Tato.

Stating that the Centre is keen on “mitigating Har Ghar Jal by 2023 in the state,” the DC urged the PHE department to expedite all ongoing, sanctioned and proposed schemes, and to monitor the schemes properly.

“The catchment areas of the water source also need protection, and awareness should be created on deforestation and plantation in those areas by the villagers,” he said.

PHED EE Toney Ete made a presentation on the ongoing, spillover, sanctioned and proposed schemes. Informing that the ongoing schemes are picking up pace everywhere, he said that “the problem is with the 18 sanctioned schemes that are not accepted in IMIS, but the department is still trying to give logic behind uploading those schemes.”

PHED AE Bomi Nyorak highlighted a few critical ground problems in executing the works in many villages.

DMO Dr Dubom Bagra advocated safeguarding the catchment areas to check stray animals, deforestation and flow of pesticides, herbicides, etc, which cause health hazard to consumers.

Agriculture DD Margi Ete listed out all the pesticides and herbicides that are not allowed in the markets, and said that the department is “laying emphasis on grass cutters to government for farmers.” (DIPRO)