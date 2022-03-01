Mishmi Hills MTB Challenge Expedition flagged off

ROING, 28 Feb: A ‘Mishmi Hills MTB Challenge Expedition’ from Dambuk to Desali in Lower Dibang Valley district, aimed at creating awareness on drug abuse and promoting MTB cycling, was flagged off by Dambuk ZPM Toni Borang on Monday.

The expedition, organised to mark the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav and 50 years of Arunachal Pradesh, is sponsored by the sports & youth affairs department and the ‘Arunachal Rising’ campaign.

Twenty cyclists, including 58-year-old Bhupen Nikson of Assam, are participating in the three-day expedition from Dambuk to Desali, climbing elevations ranging from 650 feet (Roing) to 14,000 feet (Mayodia Pass) above sea level.

Also present at the flagging-off ceremony were DSO Raju Mipi and adventure sports promotion instructor Tine Mena, the first woman from the Northeast to summit Mount Everest. (DIPRO)