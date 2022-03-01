Edn commissioner inspects schools

SEPPA, 28 Feb: Education Commissioner Padmini Singla on Monday inspected schools in East Kameng district, including GHSS Seppa, GMS Boso Colony and GPS New Wessang, besides the newly constructed one-stop centre in Wessang.

She also attended a review meeting with the officials of the education department, including BEOs, BRCs, CRCs and circle officers. Discussion on ways to improve the quality of education in the state was held during the meeting. Special attention was given to the pilot project being implemented under Mission Shiksha, which aims at strengthening the participation of the community in school administration and building the capacity of the teachers as per the standards prescribed in Shala Siddhi.

The BEOs and BRCs highlighted the need for improving infrastructure and “filling the gaps in teachers and staff postings in various schools.”

The education commissioner also stressed on the need to bridge educational gaps in the current academic year “through extra classes and answer-writing practice of sample papers.”

She also held discussions with officers of the WCD department and reviewed the workings of the anganwadi centres.