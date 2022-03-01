Online workshop on computer application held

RONO HILLS, 28 Feb: The inaugural session of a two-day workshop on ‘Computer and its application: A business tool for self-reliance among youth’ was held at the smart classroom of Rajiv Gandhi University’s (RGU) mass communication department here on Monday.

The workshop was hosted by the Rajiv Gandhi National Institute of Youth Development (RGNIYD), in collaboration with the electronics & communication engineering and the mass communication departments of RGU.

RGU Pro-VC Prof Amitava Mitra spoke about how computers are “agents that alter our society in a variety of ways, including how we work.”

“The digitalization of everything is likely to change the way information and memory are stored. The internet allows people to communicate with people all around the world. Because of the internet and digitization, this increases the efficiency of knowledge and information transfer,” he said.

RGU Registrar Dr NT Rikam explained that the main goal of the Digital India initiative is to make India digital in all areas, such as banking, agriculture, property forms, startups, bill filling, etc.

“There is a significant need for online services and as a result, there is a pressing demand for such online service centres. In order to manage such a centre, promising young people need to be trained to explore their potential and become dynamic young people,” he said.

RGNIYD Prof Vasanthi Rajendran highlighted the need for computer education “as an enabler in facing the world.” She said that computer literacy is the need of the hour and “without it we cannot move forward in life.”

RGU’s Electronics & Communication Engineering Department Head Dr Maibam Sanju Meetei also spoke.

The programme featured four technical sessions on various aspects of computer application.

RGU VC Prof Saket Kushwaha, as the chair in absentia, shared a recorded message on “various applications of a computer in one’s life.”