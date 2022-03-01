SIC takes over paper leak case, secures three days’ custody of accused

ITANAGAR, 28 Feb: The Special Investigation Cell (SIC) has taken over the case of leakage of question papers of the state board’s Class 8 examinations.

A team led by SIC PS OC L Dawa reached West Kameng HQ Bomdila on Sunday.

Earlier, the prime accused in the case, Tezi Ramdasow, the principal of Dirang-based Dirang Valley Public School, was arrested by the Bomdila police, and was sent to 14 days’ judicial custody by the district & sessions court in Bomdila.

SIC SP (Vigilance) Hemant Tiwari in a release on Monday informed that the SIC sought police custody of the accused and the court has granted three days’ police custody of the accused for production of the accused before the special judge (PCA) in Yupia, Papum Pare.

“Further investigation of this case is going on. SIC is committed to bring all culprits of this case to justice,” stated the SP.