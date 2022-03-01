SIC arrests RWD EE over fund misuse

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 28 Feb: The executive engineer (EE) of the rural works department (RWD) in Leparada HQ Basar, Yimo Geyi, was arrested by the Special Investigation Cell (SIC) on Monday.

Geyi, who had earlier served as the EE of the Kaying RWD division, was arrested based on a complaint lodged by the president of the Nugong Bango Kebang and two others on 19 March, 2020, alleging that officials of the Kaying and the Pangin RWD divisions, along with one M/s Ragiaku Enterprise, constructed the Komsing-Sissen PMGSY road without a DPR, and that all the funds for the work, including formation cutting, bridges and drainages, were drawn by the contractor without showing any visible progress at the work site.

The construction of the road involved expenditure of approximately Rs 35 crores.

A technical board was constituted by the Siang district administration to evaluate the progress of the work. According to a press statement issued by the SIC, the technical board found several deficiencies in the project.

The case is currently under investigation, and the roles of other officials are also under the scanner.