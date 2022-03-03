8 Arunachalee students evacuated from Ukraine, arrive at Hungary

[Amar Sangno]

ITANAGAR, 2 Mar: Eight of the 10 Arunachalee students who were caught in the crossfire between Russian and Ukranian troops in Ukraine have been safely evacuated on Wednesday.

Among them, Horli Rime, Arono Pul, Ronit Pul, Shabnam Tamai, Priya Ngi, Dichasio Ngadong, and Kiran Tasung have managed to reach the Hungarian capital city of Budapest on Wednesday.

Gumin Jerang, who has been stranded in Kharkiv, managed to reach a safer location at the Ukraine-Poland border by himself. Although Gumin did not prefer disclosing much about his harrowing journey, he said he is fine as of now.

He further informed that the army there is beating the Indian students at the railway station trying to leave Kharkiv.

“The army is beating our Indian students in the railway station. My friends cannot get into the train. They are still stuck in Kharkiv,” Gumin said, adding that over 500 Indian students are still stranded in Kharkiv.

Reportedly, Kharkiv is the worst-hit city at the moment.

The Indian Embassy in Kyiv on Wednesday asked all Indian nationals to leave Kharkiv immediately for their safety and security.

In an urgent advisory issued on Wednesday, the Indian Embassy stated, “This is an urgent advisory to all Indian nationals in Kharkiv. For their own safety and security, they must leave Kharkiv immediately, repeat immediately in the light of the deteriorating situation.

“They should proceed to Peschyn, Babai and Bezlyudivka as soon as possible for their safety,” it cautioned.

The advisory also asked the students, who cannot find vehicles or buses and are in railway stations, to proceed on foot to Pisochyn (11 KM), Babai (12 KM) and Bezlyudivka (16 KM).

The other two Arunachalee students, Tenzing Doden Mosobi and Sannata Manlong are still stuck in Ukraine.

Tenzing is in Uzzhorod, which he said, is in western Ukraine near the Hungary and Slovakia border and relatively safer.

Tenzing informed that he is leaving tomorrow. He, however, did not disclose the destination.

Sannata Manglong is still in Sumy (eastern Ukraine), bordering Russia. It is reported that the Indian government is trying to evacuate stranded Indian students in eastern Ukraine cities, like Kharkiv and Sumy with the help of the Russian Foreign Minister as Russia intensifies its attacks on Ukraine.