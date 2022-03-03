Govt to take up last mile digital connectivity in ‘mission mode’

ITANAGAR, 2 Mar: Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar said that the last mile digital connectivity in Arunachal will be taken up in ‘mission mode.’

Kumar, who reviewed the implementation of the National Broadband Mission (NBM) in a meeting of the State Broadband Committee here on Wednesday, said that the state government is committed to extending all possible support to the telecom services providers for successful implementation of the NBM in the state.

Acknowledging that poor digital connectivity is a hindrance for ease of doing business even in the government sector, the chief secretary said that the fiberization, additional towers, fiberization of telecom towers, and mapping of fiber should begin in remote areas at the earliest.

In order to assist the department of telecom (DoT), he directed the State Remote Sensing Application Center here to prepare a satellite-based village master plan for optical fiber cable to connect the circle headquarters with the district headquarters through broadband.

The chief secretary requested the telecom services providers in the state to upgrade their 3G network services to 4G. He said that the matter will be taken up with the central government.

He informed Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) that permission has already been accorded for use of electric poles for deployment of small cell and aerial OFC in the state.

The chief secretary asked the DoT representatives to find feasible ways to provide communications in the international border areas in the northern Arunachal under the Universal Service Obligation Fund of the DoT.

As per the latest report, the broadband connectivity in villages is 60 percent and 2211 villages are yet to be covered.

Power Commissioner Kaling Tayeng, IT Secretary Anirudh Singh, UD Secretary Mithali Namchoom, DIPA DG TR Dua, the BSNL GM, the BBNL GM, representatives from DoT and COAI attended the meeting.