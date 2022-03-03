Bayor wins two medals in Croatia Open Intl Taekwondo C’ship

ITANAGAR, 2 Mar: Rupa Bayor from Arunachal has won a bronze medal in the 8th Croatia Open International Taekwondo Championship in Zegreb, the capital city of Croatia, and became the first Indian female athlete to win any medal at a G2 event of World Taekwondo.

Bayor won the medal in the individual u-30 female senior 1 Poomsae event.

She also won a silver medal in the senior pair division with another Indian player Rahul Jain.

Meanwhile, Neba Welfare Society has congratulated her for the achievement and for bringing laurels to the state and the country.