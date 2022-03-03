14-day state handloom expo concludes

Govt to ensure growth and development of state handloom, silk and handicrafts: Bagra

ITANAGAR, 2 Mar: A 14-day State Handloom Expo (SHE-22) was held at the Dorjee Khandu Convention Centre here from 15 to 28 February.

Inaugurating the expo, Textile & handicrafts Minister Tumke Bagra appreciated the quality of products at the expo. He urged the participants to preserve traditional designs and increase local production capacity. He hoped for even greater participation from more weavers, self-help groups, artisans and co-operative societies in the future.

Emphasizing the role of the handloom sector in the economic growth of the state, Bagra assured the gathering that the government would extend all possible help to ensure the growth and development of Arunachal Pradesh handloom, silk and handicrafts.

On the need for effective marketing of local handloom products, he informed that the government was in the process of setting up a dedicated permanent exhibition venue in line with the Delhi Haat.

Textile and Handicrafts Secretary Swapnil M Naik assured to look into the grievances put forward by some of the self-help groups/ NGOs of the state and urged them to promote traditional handloom dresses of various tribes of the state, which he said were “unique in their own design and in line with the vocal for local concept.”

The expo was also visited by Chief Minister Pema Khandu, along with prominent Bollywood film director Imtiaz Ali and other dignitaries.

Khandu praised the local craftsmen and said that local textile and handicraft could gain popularity as a brand and had the potential to be at par with any other big brand internationally.

In order to encourage local artisans and craftsmen, he assured that the government will organise such handloom expos every year through the Department of Textile and Handicrafts.

Eighty exhibitors from Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Assam and Jammu & Kashmir participated in the expo.

On 28 February, a valedictory function was held where all participants were given certificates.

The programme was sponsored by the Development Commissioner (Handloom), Ministry of Textiles, Government of India, and organised by the Arunachal Pradesh Handloom Handicraft Development Society, in collaboration with the Directorate of Textile and Handicrafts. (DIPR)