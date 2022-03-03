‘Trauma’ wins RIFF’s ‘Special Mention Award’

AURANGABAD, 2 Mar: Spark Film Production founder cum CEO Topan Rimo Matam’s short film ‘Trauma’ has won the ‘Special Mention Award’ in the second season of the Reels International Film Festival (RIFF) here in Maharashtra.

The award function was held in Aurangabad on 27 February, 2022. Trauma was among 1,200 films from more than 46 countries, which took part in the film festival.

Congratulating Rimo, RIFF Director Tushar Thorat said, “Our board and jury members really appreciated your filmmaking process, story, plot and sequences. Every tiny thing of your hard work brought this colorful glory to the international platform.”

Produced and directed by Rimo, Trauma had also won the 2nd runner-up ‘Best Student Project Short Film award’ in the ‘Ideal International Film Festival’ held in (Sillod, Maharashtra, India) on 30 December, 2021.

A native of Fengche village in East Kameng district, Rimo has won several awards in short film competitions in the state, national and international level. He has a master’s degree in Commerce and in Mass Communication from the Rajiv Gandhi University.