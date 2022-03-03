Namsai selected as one of the best performing vulnerable districts on ‘drug prevention and illicit trafficking’

NAMSAI, 2 Mar: Out of the 272 vulnerable districts identified by the Ministry of Social Justice, Empowerment and Tribal Affairs, GoI based on extent and pattern of substance use and supply, Namsai district has been selected as one of the best performing districts on the basis of indicators of Joint Action Plan on ‘Prevention of drugs and substance abuse among children and illicit trafficking’.

As such, Deputy Commissioner RK Sharma was felicitated and awarded with certificate of appreciation and memento by the Narcotics Control Bureau and National Commission for Protection of Child Rights in the one-day national level review cum consultation program held at New Delhi. (DIPRO)