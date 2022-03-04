Mishmi Hills MTB Challenge concludes

[Karyir Riba]

ROING, 3 Mar: The three-day ‘Mishmi Hills MTB Challenge’ expedition, which was flagged off from Dambuk by Dambuk ZPM Tony Borang, concluded at Desali village on Thursday.

Eighteen cyclists (the oldest being 55 years old) from all over the state, including three from neighbouring Assam, participated in the expedition across very tough terrain, starting from Dambuk, passing through the snow-clad Mayudia Pass, and crossing Hunli to reach remote Desali village.

The expedition was organised by the Arunachal Cycling Association (ACA) and the Mishmi Hills Trekking Company, with the aim of promoting adventure sports and creating awareness on the prevailing drug menace, as well as to promote the ‘Arunachal Rising’ campaign.

The event was sponsored by the youth affairs department, technically supported by Kaboos Adventure and the ACA, and supported by the Lower Dibang Valley district administration.

DSO Raju Mipi, who was with the cyclists during the whole expedition, said, “We have cyclists like Ahundo Menjo, Rubi Lombo and Suto Saya, who are all national-level cyclists. We hope to see more such sportspersons in near future.”

“The terrain seemed very tough, especially because of being off road in places. However, it was really great to see how all the participants completed the expedition so enthusiastically,” he said.

Tenzing Norgay awardee Taka Tamut also participated in the event.

Among others, Hunli-Desali SDO Julity Mihu, Roing ZPM Komji Linggi, and Everester Tine Mena attended the concluding programme.